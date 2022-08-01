Kerala: NIA Convicts Three in 2005 Kalamaserry Arson Case; Two Get 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Monday awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons - Thadiyantavide Nazeer and Sabir Buhari while one, Tajudeen will get six years RI in 17-year-old Kalamaserry arson case. Nazeer and Buhari will get 39 years and Tajudeen will get 35 years’ imprisonment under various sections.

Thadiyantavida Nazeer, alias Ummer Haji, alias Haji, of Thayyil, Kannur; Sabir Buhari of Perumbavoor; and Thajudin of North Paravoor admitted their guilt when the court considered the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus torching case known as the Kalamaserry arson case on Wednesday.

The court convicted them under IPC Sections 120(B) for conspiracy and 121A for conspiracy to wage war against the country, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Section 16(1)(a) for a terrorist act and Section 18 for conspiring to commit a terrorist act.

On September 9, 2005, a TNSTC bus was burnt in retaliation to the PDP leader Abdul Nasar Madani’s prolonged detention in the Coimbatore blast case. AA six-member group led by Nazeer boarded the TNSTC bus from the KSRTC Ernakulam bus station.

When the bus reached the Kalamassery municipal office, one of the accused pointed a gun at the driver and asked him to divert the bus towards Popemala, an isolated place near Kalamassery. The assailants then asked the passengers to get down in Popemala and set the bus on fire.

Nazeer, Sabir and Thajudin are currently facing trial in the Bengaluru blast case. Nazeer was convicted in multiple cases of terrorism in the state including recruitment of youngsters for terrorist activities in Kashmir.

There were 14 accused persons in the bus torching case including Sofia Madani, wife of Madani. Abdul Rahim, the 12th accused, was killed in Kashmir. Mohammed Sabir, the 14th accused in the case has left the country and according to the NIA that he is in Pakistan. Shafeeq, one of the accused, had turned approver in the case.

Last year, the ninth accused, Anoop K A, was sentenced to six years imprisonment as he also admitted in court his role in the crime.

