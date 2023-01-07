Kerala: Notice Banning Visitors of Opposite Sex for Single Tenants Sparks Row at Trivandrum Residential Complex

The instructions stated, “Non families occupying flats have to vacate their flats within 2 months as the building is meant for families only. All the tenants will have to give Aadhar, phone number and also the mobile number of parents or guardians."

There are six flats in the apartment complex where single tenants are residing.

Durga, one of the tenants in the building, said that neither them nor their owners were told about this earlier. She has been staying there for two years and said that earlier also there has been issues when someone comes to visit them.

“Sometimes they allow our friends, sometime they get into arguments with us. We have taken a flat for rent, isn’t it our prerogative as to who comes to visit us in our space?" she said.

She added that her owner does not have a problem with her staying in the flat. Some of the tenants are also planning to file a complaint with the police saying that this is infringing upon their rights. They also say that this is part of moral policing.

News18 tried to get in touch with the association president but there was no response.