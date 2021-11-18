An 86-year-old man who murdered his bed-ridden wife because he was sleep deprived from taking care of her, passed away at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital on Tuesday. Ramankutty, a resident of Uzhavoor in Kottayam district, was suffering from various health issues and passed away 41 days after fatally hitting his octogenarian wife.

Ramanakutty had disclosed that he struck his wife Bharathi, 82, with a walking aid on early hours of October 4. She sustained grievous injuries on the head and face, resulting in her death. He subsequently jumped into a well in the backyard of the house after Bharathi was found dead on the bed. However, local people rescued him and he was arrested by the police.

He was shifted to the Poojappura Central Prison here, after the 14-day custody ordered by the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Pala.

Ramankutty told police that he had informed the family members about his sleep deprivation due to his wife’s illness, who was bed ridden for years. The police found that this could be the reason for the murder.

However, during interrogation, Ramankutty reportedly gave contradictory answers to the police when asked about the reasons for murdering his wife. The autopsy revealed that the woman had sustained injuries on the head, forehead and face with a stick of a coffee plant which was used as walking aid by the octogenarian. The deep cut on the head and forehead besides complications related to illness, led to her death.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

