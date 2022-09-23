LIVE: PFI's Kerala Bandh Over Raids Turns Violent; Stones Thrown at Buses, Tyres Burnt on Roads; Two Cops Hurt in Kollam

Kerala PFI Protests LIVE Updates: Several incidents of vandalism and violence have been reported across the state amid Popular Front of India’s (PFI) call for a hartal on Friday. Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha. Read More
In Alappuzha, KSRTC buses, a tanker lorry and some other vehicles got damaged in the stone pelting allegedly by those supporting the hartal call. A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively.Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle which was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur in the morning.
A KSRTC bus was vandalised allegedly by people supporting the one-day bandh called by PFI today, in Companypadi near Aluva.
The transnational Sunni Islamist organisation Muslim Brotherhood is attempting to expand its influence in India through groups like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, top Intelligence sources have told CNN-News18. The controversial PFI, which faced a series of raids across several Indian states on Thursday, is in touch with MB leaders Muhammad Mahdi and Yusuf Al Qaradawi, they added. The Muslim Brotherhood won Egypt’s first free presidential election in 2012, but was overthrown by the military a year later after mass protests against its rule and has endured a fierce crackdown by authorities since then. It has been outlawed in the country and several others in West Asia. READ MORE
Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said. PFI state president C P Mohammed Basheer, national chairman O M A Salam, national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, former chairman E Abubacker and others were among those arrested.
One auto-rickshaw and a car were damaged allegedly by people supporting the state-wise bandh called today by the Popular Front of India over NIA raids.
Two civil police officers Antony and Nikhil injured in Kollam. Two who were in bike abused them and pushed the police officers down when they tried to stop the assailants. The officers are in hospital now. Bike number has been identified. Police said will take them in custody soon.
The Popular Front of India was established in 2006 in Kerala. E. Abubacker, the chairman of PFI, is also a resident of Kerala. The organisation established its headquarters in Kozhikode, which was later changed to Delhi. PFI national general secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram is also a founding member of the outfit. A number of radical groups, which were active in southern India, wanted to form a group. These groups decided to come on a single platform. The PFI has now spread its network to two-dozen states across the country.
Several incidents of vandalism have been reported amid the hartal called by Popular Front in Kerala. State transport buses were attacked in Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Wayanad. There was widespread stone pelting on vehicles in Alappuzha. The police have decided to react with it strictly. DGP has directed to deploy the entire force to maintain law and order.
Amid PFI’s bandh call today, widespread violence have been reported across Kerala. A group of PFI workers allegedly threw stones at a man’s car while he was going to buy medicines for his wife. “I was returning from
My wife’s house . I went to take a medicine for my wife . They were 4 to 5 of them. They asked its hartal and where are you going and attacked the car," he told News18.
More than 50 PFI workers were detained in Hubli as they protested against the ongoing raids against PFI. The workers gathered at Dakkappa circle around noon, raised slogans against NIA & BJP govt while trying to block road.
Tyres set on fire to block traffic in Wayanad. A lorry cleaner was injured in stone throwing in Kasargod and Alappuzha. Hartal supporters stopped vehicles at Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram.
Incidents of stone throwing on state run KSRTC buses have been reported from various parts of Kerala. Stone throwing incidents on KSRTC buses have been reported from Thrivananthapuram,Kollam , Pathanamthitta ,Alappuzha , Ernakulam , Kozhikode and Wayanad.
Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the radical Islamic outfit PFI called for a state-wide hartal on Friday. The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the NIA and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.
A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law. “All the policemen in the state will be deployed for the maintenance of law and order, ” the statement said.
Meanwhile, the state-run KSRTC has informed that it will operate as usual. The transport corproation said special services to hospitals, airports and railway stations will be arranged if necessary and will also seek police protection, if needed. PFI on Thursday had said a hartal will be observed in the state on September 23 “against the RSS-controlled fascist government’s attempt to silence dissenting voices using the central agencies.” The hartal would be held from 6 AM to 6 PM, A Abdul Sathar, state general secretary, PFI, had said in the statement.
On Thursday, PFI workers had taken out marches to the places where raids were carried out and raised slogans against the Centre and its investigating agencies. However, central forces were already deployed in all such places as part of strengthening the security.
