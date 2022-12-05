Kerala PNB Fraud | Crime Branch Officials Still Unclear About Total Money Embezzled: Report

As cases pile up in the multi-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Kerala, the Kozhikode district Crime Branch team that has been entrusted with the probe in the scam is reportedly still unclear about the actual amount lost in the embezzlement.

According to a report by The Hindu, three new cases have been registered in the case and the Kozhikode city corporation’s claims about how much money was reportedly lost does not exactly match the preliminary findings of the PNB bank’s internal audit team.

The corporation authorities tell The Hindu, the total amount lost from their seven accounts with PNB is ₹15.24 crore. Meanwhile, the bank authorities claim that the total funds lost was about ₹12 crore.

Apart from the corporation’s complaints, a probe is currently underway to determine the suspected withdrawal of money from other individual PNB bank accounts. The probe agency findings suggest that there are 10 such suspected private accounts.

Though a total loss amount of about ₹18 lakh has already been confirmed, authorities reportedly have no clue yet about the operator behind the fraud. The suspected role of M.P. Rijil, who was recently suspended from the position of PNB bank manager, has been among the only revelations.

The district Crime Branch sources tell The Hindu that they are still waiting for a report from senior PNB authorities which would provide accurate facts and statements about the total amount lost in the scam. Officials claim that this report will likely be released from Chennai on completion of the auditing process.

According to the police, any kind of financial fraud that is above ₹3 crore will have to be referred to the CBI as per the national banking rules and regulations. The bank too will be responsible for submitting documents that support the fraud claims.

Reports suggest that the case is likely to be taken up by the CBI after getting clarity on the total amount lost.

Meanwhile, politics over the case triggered protests over delaying arrest of the prime accused who went into hiding. The protests are backed by United Democratic Front (UDF) workers.

The UDF leaders alleged that the police are allegedly waiting for the accused to secure bail and that even though it has almost been a week after the embezzlement came to light, no one has even been questioned so far.

