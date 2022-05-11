Kerala Police Arrest Fire Service Officer Arrested in RSS Leader Murder Case

A fire service personnel was arrested by the Kerala police on Tuesday in connection with the murder of RSS activist Sreenivasan in Palakkad.

Jishad, a fire and rescue service official, has been arrested on charges of conspiracy in the murder case.

According to the police, he helped in identifying the target for the attack. The police also found his role in the murder of another RSS activist, Sanjith, in Palakkad.

According to the police, Srinivasan was killed in retaliation for the murder of PFI leader Subair on April 15.

The investigation in these cases is being carried out under the leadership of ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare. According to the police, the arrested fire service officer was one of the persons who identified the targets for being killed.

The persons arrested so far in connection with Srinivasan’s killing are all workers of or affiliated to the Popular Front of India (PFI) or its political offshoot Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), police said. Those arrested for Subair’s murder are all RSS workers, it said.

Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near here on April 16, barely 24 hours after Subair was hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home along with his father after offering prayers at a mosque. The back-to-back killings involving BJP/RSS and SDPI/PFI is the second such incident in the past few months in Kerala.

In December last, a leader of the SDPI and a leader of the BJP were murdered in Alappuzha within 24 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

