Kerala Police Arrests Woman Alleging Assault Over 'No Halal' Board For Theft, Spreading Hate

A woman, who had falsely claimed that some miscreants assaulted her for putting up a ‘non-halal food’ board in her ‘hotel’, her husband and two others were arrested in various cases including attempt to murder, theft and for trying to cause communal disharmony in society, police said on Tuesday. Police arrested Thushara (40), her husband Ajith (39), Sunil Kumar (39) and Appu (31) from their hideout in Kottayam district.

The woman had earlier last week posted a video claiming that some miscreants attacked her and vandalised her hotel for an alleged non-halal food board kept in “her hotel". Subsequently she and her accomplices went absconding, police said. “On inquiry, we found that she and her accomplices were involved in a theft from the shops next to their establishment. We found details from CCTV footage. The accused had also attacked a shop owner nearby and later uploaded a communally-charged social media post," they said.

Police said there was already an attempt to murder case against her and the accomplices for allegedly attacking another shop owner. However, later, in a video, she claimed that the shop owner and others attacked her for putting up a “non-halal" board in a space she had rented for opening a hotel. The video went viral.

Advertisement

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 A, which deals with the offence of promoting communal disharmony, against Thushara and her accomplices.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.