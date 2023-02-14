Home » News » India » Kerala Police See Red over Saffron Flag at Temple, Political War of Words Ensues

Kerala Police See Red over Saffron Flag at Temple, Political War of Words Ensues

A police circular has asked the Vellayani Devi temple committee to get displays/arrangements done in a politically neutral way, saying that a flag with a single colour cannot be allowed

By: News Desk

CNN-News18

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 22:43 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

The controversial police circular is related to the Kaliyoot festival at Vellayani Devi Temple. The festival has been going on for more than 850 years. (Representational photo/Shutterstock)
The controversial police circular is related to the Kaliyoot festival at Vellayani Devi Temple. The festival has been going on for more than 850 years. (Representational photo/Shutterstock)

A controversy has erupted over a circular by Kerala police on festivities at a temple in Vellayani, Thiruvananthapuram.

The circular tells the temple committee to get the displays/arrangements done in a politically neutral way and that a flag with a single colour cannot be allowed.

The BJP and RSS have alleged a deliberate move to ban the saffron flag at the shrine.

The controversial police circular is related to the Kaliyoot festival at Vellayani Devi Temple. The festival has been going on for more than 850 years.

The circular advises raising of multicoloured flags as the display of a single-coloured flag would “instigate conflicts".

The temple committee and political parties including the BJP have raised objections. They allege this to be a calculated move by the police with vested interests.

The ruling CPM, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of attempting communal flare-ups.

The controversial circular has come up just days before the Kaliyoot festival, which is held with traditional rituals.

first published: February 14, 2023, 22:43 IST
