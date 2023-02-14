A controversy has erupted over a circular by Kerala police on festivities at a temple in Vellayani, Thiruvananthapuram.

The circular tells the temple committee to get the displays/arrangements done in a politically neutral way and that a flag with a single colour cannot be allowed.

The BJP and RSS have alleged a deliberate move to ban the saffron flag at the shrine.

The controversial police circular is related to the Kaliyoot festival at Vellayani Devi Temple. The festival has been going on for more than 850 years.

The circular advises raising of multicoloured flags as the display of a single-coloured flag would “instigate conflicts".

The temple committee and political parties including the BJP have raised objections. They allege this to be a calculated move by the police with vested interests.

The ruling CPM, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of attempting communal flare-ups.

The controversial circular has come up just days before the Kaliyoot festival, which is held with traditional rituals.

