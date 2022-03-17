Home » News » India » Kerala: Priest Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Teen in Pathanamthitta District 

Kerala: Priest Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Teen in Pathanamthitta District 

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the priest when she had gone to him for counselling. (Representational Photo/ News18)
The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the priest when she had gone to him for counselling. (Representational Photo/ News18)

The alleged incident happened on March 12 when the girl, a student of Class 12, was taken for counselling to the priest

Advertisement
Neethu Reghukumar| CNN-News18
Updated: March 17, 2022, 13:02 IST

A priest in an orthodox church in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

The alleged incident happened on March 12 when the girl, a student of Class 12, was taken for counselling to the priest.

According to her statement to the police, the priest misbehaved with her when she went for counselling.

She told about this to one of her friends who informed her teacher. The teachers informed the childline who then went to the police.

RELATED NEWS

The police registered a case on Wednesday night, following which the priest was arrested on Thursday.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under Sections 3 (Penetrative sexual assault), 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 7 (Sexual assault) and 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Neethu Reghukumar Neethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experience in both print and broadcast journalism. She covers politics, crime, health in Kerala, and has extensively reported on floods and Sabarimala agitation. Follow her @Neethureghu

first published: March 17, 2022, 12:46 IST