Kerala Rains Updates: After Tamil Nadu, Rains to Lash Neighbouring State; Alert Issued for Today & Tomorrow

>Kerala rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Kerala, predicting heavy rains in six districts today. A similar alert has been issued for five other districts for Sunday. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall have battered coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka over the last four days. The effect was caused by cyclonic storm that had turned into a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

In a fresh weather bulletin on Friday evening, the IMD has warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places over Kerala. It will be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall will continue to lash Kerala till November 16. Idukki district collector Sheeba George said that the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

Rains on Saturday are expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki, while the alert on November 14 warns of heavy rainfall in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Here Are Rain-related Updates:

• “Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Kerala during the next three days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry and south interior Karnataka during the next five days and over south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours," the IMD bulletin warned.

• It also warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till November 15 with isolated very heavy rainfall on November 14.

• Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Gulf of Thailand and its neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting south-westwards with height. It is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea and under its influence, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by November 13.

• “It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal on November 15," the IMD said.

• After travelling from ocean to land, the cyclonic storm system that caused rains in coastal Tamil Nadu weakened to settle as a low pressure area that will continue to bring in rains for these areas along with parts of Kerala.

• Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who visited the rain-battered districts of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram on Friday sprang a surprise by briefly stopping to sip tea and interact with the public. Also, he interacted with sanitary workers involved in clearing the silt in the inundated areas. Like Chennai, both the neighbouring districts were battered by the rains which inundated several areas.

• The administration launched prompt measures to evacuate the affected people to relief camps and in bailing out water from the marooned areas. The CM who distributed relief to the rain displaced families, had launched a special medical camp here today for treating the people during the Northeast Monsoon.

