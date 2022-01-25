Kerala Reports 55,475 New Covid-19 Cases, Situation Under Control, Says Health Minister

New Covid cases in Kerala crossed 50,000 on Tuesday, along with 70 deaths.

On Tuesday, the state reported 55,475 cases, of which 1,387 have been admitted to hospitals.

A total of 1,12,281 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Kerala health minister Veena George said that situation is under control and only 3 % of the cases hospitalised.

“The total ventilator occupancy, including Covid and non-Covid cases, is 42.7%, which means 57% are still unused. We have enough oxygen, ICUs and ventilators. This is not an alarming situation," George said.

The minister said the state was well-prepared for the third wave, especially for cases involving children. “We have paediatric ICUs in every districts and in major hospitals. Now, more kids are getting admitted to hospitals, but the cases are not severe," George said.

A total of 30,226 people recovered on Tuesday. The total number of deaths in the state is 52,141.

