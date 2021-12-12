Kerala Reports First Omicron Case as UK Returnee Tests Positive; Close Contacts in Isolation

Kerala on Sunday reported its first case of Omicron after a UK returnee tested positive for the new variant, which is considered more contagious than the previous. The patient, who is a native of Ernakulam, had arrived in Kochi from the UK on December 6 after making a stopover in Abu Dhabi. On December 8, he tested positive for Covid-19, and after genome sequencing, he was found infected with the omicron variant.

His wife and mother have also tested positive for Covid-19 and have been put in isolation wards, State Health Minister Veena George said. “High-risk passengers who were seated next to him have been informed. All of the 149 passengers present on the flight have also been informed," she said.

Advertisement

The Centre on Saturday asked all states/union territories to keep a close watch on foreign travellers and implement measures at district level clusters of the new Omicron variant. States such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat have reported cases of the new Covid variant. Maharashtra has seen the maximum number of the Omicron cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.