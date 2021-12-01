Kerala: 'Revenge for Informing on Bootlegging', Says 73-yr-old Woman Slapped with POCSO Case by Neighbour

A 73-year-old woman belonging to a scheduled caste has written to the Kerala chief minister, claiming that she was falsely implicated in a case of sexual assault by her neighbour. The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the neighbour accused the woman of sexually assaulting her 14-year-old son. The SC woman has alleged that this was to take revenge against her after she had informed the authorities about her neighbour’s bootlegging.

The SC woman, a mother of three from Kulathupuzha in Kollam, was lodged in jail for 45 days after police invoked charges against her under the POCSO Act on a complaint by her neighbour’s 14-year-old son. According to the police, she sexually assaulted the boy multiple times at her house.

Advertisement

Police said the woman, who is out on bail now, wrote a letter to the chief minister seeking a detailed probe and re-investigation into the case. “Around three months ago, I reported bootlegging at my neighour’s farmhouse to the excise officials and they raided the premises. After a few days, a case was filed against me that I had sexually abused her (neighbour) son," the woman told local media.

According to the woman, she has no clue about the case or its serious nature even after the arrest. “I was taken into custody when I returned home after Covid vaccination. The police took me to the Kulathupuzha station saying they would release me after completing the formalities. Later, I was produced before a court and remanded in custody," she said, adding that she was not informed about the details of the case.

She claimed that her own son had abandoned her, after he learnt of the charges against her. “He is not speaking to me as he believes that I have committed the crime. But my two daughters are supporting me. I am innocent and suffering at this age is unbearable," the woman said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.