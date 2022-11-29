Home » News » India » LIVE Updates Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-341 Lottery Result for Tuesday, November 29; Winners List Here

LIVE Updates Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-341 Lottery Result for Tuesday, November 29; Winners List Here

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-341 Lottery Result for Tuesday, November 29 Sthree Sakthi SS-341. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 09:18 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-341 Today Results: The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Images: Shutterstock/ keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-341 today on Tuesday, November 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-341 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 29.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2913              2931           2193            2139

2391              2319           9213            9231

9123              9132           9321            9312

1293              1239           1923            1932

1329              1392           3291            3219

3921             3912           3129             3192

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-341 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA STHREE SAKTHI SS-341 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

  • Draw number: BR 89
  • Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  • First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

first published: November 29, 2022, 09:18 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 09:18 IST
