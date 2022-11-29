Home / News / India / LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-341 Result for Tuesday, November 29; Winners List Here
LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-341 Result for Tuesday, November 29; Winners List Here

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery for Tuesday, November 29 here

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Tuesday, November 29: Sthree Sakthi SS-341 Results Today on Tuesday; You Can Win Rs 75 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Sthree Sakthi SS-341, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Sthree Sakthi SS-341, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 15:38 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-341 today on Tuesday, November 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More

Nov 29, 2022 15:38 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs 200

0005  0732  0955  1276  1428  1652  2431  2767  2970  3203  3621  3818  4034  4161  4212  4375  4466  4637  4942  5017  5025  5122  5181  5234  5235  5748  5780  5936  5992  6373  6411  6753  7361  7898  7955  7986  8251  8345  8616  9040  9048  9103  9275  9902  9948

Nov 29, 2022 15:31 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs 500

0463  0698  0733  0768  0853  0896  0961  1425  1779  2390  2442  2445  2483  2577  2808  2822  3024  3150  3393  3816  3821  3958  4037  4050  4069  4450  4777  4807  5642  5743  5757  5774  5969  6086  6142  6748  7299  7537  7711  8044  8189  8281  8382  8497  8547  8561  8625  8798  8826  9118  9137  9607

Nov 29, 2022 15:27 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 5th Prize worth Rs 1,000

1553  1568  1907  2168  2226  2530  3271  4088  6053  6317  7148  7301  7584  7613  7702  7949  8420  8856  9204  9853

Nov 29, 2022 15:26 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize worth Rs 2,000

1070  1267  2714  3044  3396  3544  4893  5701  7880  9465

Nov 29, 2022 15:22 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize worth Rs. 8,000

SA 514179  SB 514179

SC 514179  SE 514179

SF 514179  SG 514179

SH 514179  SJ 514179

SK 514179  SL 514179

SM 514179

Nov 29, 2022 15:20 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 3rd Prize worth Rs 5,000

0362  1413  1649  1709  1758  3638  3938  4814  4886  5013  5141  5307  5999  6492  6716  7006  8294  9353

Nov 29, 2022 15:14 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is SH 180085

Nov 29, 2022 15:13 IST

Lucky Number for 1st Prize of Rs 75 Lakh is SD 514179

Nov 29, 2022 14:38 IST

Next Bumper Draw On 19 January, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Nov 29, 2022 14:38 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Nov 29, 2022 14:37 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 29, 2022 14:37 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Nov 29, 2022 14:37 IST

How To Check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-341 Lottery Result?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-341 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 29, 2022 14:37 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-341 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Nov 29, 2022 14:36 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-341 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 29.11.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2913 2931 2193 2139

2391 2319 9213 9231

9123 9132 9321 9312

1293 1239 1923 1932

1329 1392 3291 3219

3921 3912 3129 3192

Nov 29, 2022 14:36 IST

Kerala Lottery Result from 3 PM

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-341 today on Tuesday, November 29 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

Nov 29, 2022 14:36 IST

Kerala Lottery Result from 3 PM

