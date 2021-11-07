Kerala to Create Database of Citizens Aged 30 and Above Who Are Like to Have Lifestyle Diseases, Said Health Min

Kerala Health Minister Veena George recently said that in a bid to prevent lifestyle diseases in individuals aged 30 and above, the Kerela government is drawing up a database of all adults in that age group which will be done at the panchayat level as well, so that the local leaders like MPs and MLAs are better prepared to help the members of their constituencies.

According to an ANI report, George, in her inaugural speech at the Hridayathil Hibi Eden project (which helps 100 needy patients with free angioplasty treatment) said, “The government is mulling to conduct a study on what kind of Cancer is prevalent in Kerala and what measures that the government needs to take to reduce such disease."

The health minister also explained that the Ernakulam district has the potential to grow as a health tourism hub that attracts patients from across the world. “Kerala will embrace Indian medical and modern medical facilities and transform Ernakulam into the health tourism centre," ANI reported George saying.

“She further added that Ernakulam has the kind of infrastructure that can provide the world’s best medical treatment. George revealed that the Kerala health department is currently chalking out a plan with the Ministry of tourism and Ayush on how to take things forward.

On Saturday, Kerala logged 6,546 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths, taking the infection count to 50,08,381 and the death toll to 33,515. “There are 72,876 persons under treatment for COVID-19 in the state of which only seven per cent are hospitalised," the health department said in a release.

The department said 66,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies where the weekly infection population ratio is above ten per cent. Meanwhile, 6,934 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 49,01,369.

