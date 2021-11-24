Kerala to Give Rs 3,000 Aid to Fishermen Affected by Covid, Rains

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday has decided to give Rs 3,000 as financial aid to 1,59,481 fishermen families in the State.

The decision was taken in the wake of the Covid pandemic and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority banning fishing in October and November due to heavy rain. As the fishermen community is facing a financial crisis, Rs 47.84 crore will be allotted for this from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said that beneficiaries were selected under the government criteria. The government had given Rs 1,200 financial help to persons for a period of six months earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.