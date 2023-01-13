Kerala to Gujarat to Karnataka: Brakes on Santro Ravi’s 11-Day Run, Arrested in Gujarat

After 11 days on the run, ‘Santro’ Ravi alias K S Manjunath, the absconding criminal against whom the Karnataka police had issued a lookout notice, was traced and arrested in Gujarat on Friday.

“He has been travelling across various states. Although he escaped our team a couple of times, he is now in the police net. We will continue our investigation in the case," Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood told News18.

Ravi first fled to Kerala after changing his mobile number and kept changing his location until he reached Gujarat, a senior police officer said. He is presently being transported to Karnataka after obtaining a transfer warrant from a Gujarat court, the officer added.

Ravi has been in the news after being named in a rape case and as an alleged kingpin of a human trafficking racket. Ravi, the police say, has at least 21 criminal cases against him related to human trafficking, murder, fraud and kidnapping.

THE CASE THAT LED TO THE NOTICE

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy came out with a series of photographs, videos, and an audio clip to expose Ravi’s alleged link with senior ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as well as his deep connection within the political system.

The Karnataka police had been on a massive manhunt to trace Ravi after he was found to have been directly involved in foisting a false dacoity case against two women who were sent to judicial custody.

The woman, who claimed to be his wife, alleged that Ravi drugged, raped, and later forced her to marry him. She said she had just responded to a job vacancy she saw in a newsappear advertisement, which she later realized was for a non-existent company. When she refused to help him with his human trafficking activities, he foisted a false case against the two of them in connivance with Cottonpet police inspector Praveen, she alleged.

Sood suspended the inspector on January 10 and simultaneously issued a lookout notice to ensure Ravi does not flee the country.

