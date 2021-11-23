Kerala: Two Persons Awarded Double Life Sentence in Marad Case

Two persons were awarded a double life sentence by a special additional court on Tuesday as they were found guilty in the 18-year-old Marad massacre. Special Additional Judge KS Ambika pronounced the sentence.

The two sentenced are accused no 95 Poorayil Koyamon, alias Hydrosekutty (50), and accused no 148 Nizammudin (41).

In an attack on the night of May 3, 2003, eight fishermen from the Araya community were killed in the coastal village of Marad in Kozhikode district. Another one, a native of a neighbouring district, who was part of the killer gang also lost his life.

According to the findings of the Justice Thomas P Joseph commission which probed the ‘Communal disturbances in the Marad area,’ ‘the attack was a revenge on the death of three persons who were killed in a riot in January 3/4, 2002, which five people lost their lives’.

Hydrosekutty and Nizammudin were arrested in 2010 and 2011, respectively, after they had absconded even as over 60 others were brought to justice.

The court has so far convicted 63 out of the 139 who faced trial.

Hydrosekutty was found guilty of promoting enmity, unlawful assembly and violating the Explosives Act. Nizammudin was found guilty of murder, unlawful assembly, rioting with a deadly weapon and violation of the Arms Act.

In 2016, the Kerala High Court ordered the CBI to probe the case and unravel the larger conspiracy behind the incident.

