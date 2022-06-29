Kerala: Youth Asks for Help from Police, But Gets Arrested for Theft | Here's How & Why

A young man, who asked for the help of the policemen to start his bike, got arrested for theft. The incident took place in the Kokkale area in Kerala’s Thrissur town a couple of days ago. The night patrol team consisting of KV Binu and H Muhammad Rafi, civil police officers at Thrissur East station, found a young man repairing a bike on the road at around 1 am. The duo approached the man and offered their help.

“The bike is not starting. So I am trying to fix it. I can fix it myself. It will be good if you can offer a hand to push the vehicle," the youth replied to the police men’s inquiry.

Advertisement

However, the police officials thought the problem may be due to some issues with the key of the two-wheeler. When they checked they could not find any key. So they asked where is the key. The young man nodded and answered he had lost it somewhere.

However, the officers found the youth’s behavior suspicious. Hence, they stopped the repairing and started questioning the youth. Soon he was taken into custody as they grew suspicious about the answers. The officers checked the registration number of the bike and identified the owner’s name and address.

Meanwhile, all the statements made by the youth were proved to be false. Then young man, Amal Raja from Kothaparambu near Kodungallur in the district, confessed to the theft. He had robbed the bike which was parked near a building in Thrissur.

The City Police Commissioner R Aditya lauded the officers for their vigilance and presence of mind.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.