Kerala Youth on Road Trip Killed After Boulder Rolls Down Hill and Hits His Motorbike | Watch

In a freak accident in Kerala, a young man was killed when a boulder rolling down the hill hit his motorcycle that he and his friend were travelling on. The incident reportedly happened on April 16 when a group of youths from Malappuram district of Kerala had gone to Wayanad, a tourist destination, on their two-wheelers.

In the group, two men, Abhinav and Aneesh, were riding on the Thamarassery road when a rock fell on them and instantly threw their bike off to the other side of the road. The two of them were hospitalized with serious injuries. While Abhinav (20), who was driving the bike, succumbed to his injuries, Aneesh, 21, the pillion rider, is undergoing treatment.

The minute-long video of the incident that has gone viral on social media was taken by one of their friends who was travelling behind them in the hairpin bends on Thamarassery road.

