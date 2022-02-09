Without Food & Water for 2 Days, Kerala Youth Trapped on Mountain Face Finally Rescued by Army in Mega Op

Kerala trekker R Babu, who is trapped without food and water in a hill cleft in Malampuzha village in state’s Palakkad district since two days, was finally rescued by a team of Army personnel after mega operation. The 23-year-old youth along with the rescue team posed as they landed on ground safely. The Army officers said that they crawled four hours to reach the trekker, who was then given water. The rescue operation, said to be one of the biggest in recent times, also involved personnel of the Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Similar to the story of a 2010 biographical survival drama film, 127 hours, about a man trapped by a boulder in an isolated canyon, the man from Malampuzha area was trapped on a hill between rocks since Monday with rescuers unable to reach him or provide him with food or water. The difference between the film and the plight of Babu is that in the movie, which is based on real live events, there were no rescue attempts for the trapped person as no one knew where he was and he had to cut off his arm — which was trapped under a boulder — to free himself.

However, in Palakkad, several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, were made to rescue the youth trapped on the hill side in the scorching heat. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also intervened and sought the help of the Army to rescue the youth.

Subsequently, Lt General Arun of Army’s Southern Command informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) that a specialised team will be starting from Bengaluru soon, a release from CMO said. The team, which specialises in mountaineering and rescue, would be travelling by road with travel by helicopter at night being impossible, the release said.

TV visuals indicated that after the Coast Guard efforts failed, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was attempting to reach the youth who appeared to be sitting in a small recess on the mountain face. A member of one of the rescue teams told a media channel that while during the day the heat is scorching and unbearable, by evening and late night it becomes windy and cold and even wild animals would be roaming about which would obstruct the rescue efforts.

The rescuer said that another team was on its way to rescue the youth. According to locals, the youth, along with two others had on Monday decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill there, but the other two abandoned the effort halfway.

However, Babu continued to climb to the top, and after reaching there, slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face, locals said.

(With inputs from PTI)

