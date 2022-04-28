Jahangirpuri Violence: Key Accused Farid Arrested from West Bengal's Tamluk

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a key accused in the communal riots in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area amid a procession to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti from West Bengal, sources told CNN-News18. The Delhi Police Crime Branch deployed in West Bengal has arrested the accused identified as Farid alias Neetu, who was hiding in his aunt’s house in Tamluk village.

Farid is being brought to New Delhi via flight today, according to a report by PTI. The key accused in the Delhi violence case is a history-sheeter in the Jahangirpuri area and had been booked in six cases including that robbery, snatching, burglary and under the Arms Act since 2010.

Farid’s arrest comes hours after two more accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. The accused have been identified as Jaffar (34) and Babuddin alias Babu (43), both residents of Jahangirpuri, police said. “While scanning through footage of multiple CCTV cameras and mobile videos, Jaffar was seen roaming around with the crowd with a sword during the violence. Babuddin was found to be instigating the crowd during the violence. Both of them have been arrested based on digital evidence and technical surveillance," officials said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight Delhi Police personnel and a local resident injured. According to the police, there was stone pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

(With PTI inputs)

