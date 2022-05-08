Khalistan Flags, Graffiti Put Up at Himachal Assembly Gate, Boundary Walls; Police Springs Into Action

Authorities on Sunday morning removed flags with ‘Khalistani symbols’ found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said the incident might have taken place late night or early morning. “We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," she said.

The yellow flags were seen put up at the assembly gates as well as boundary walls. ‘Khalistan’ was also seen written in Punjabi on the boundary walls.

“I condemn the cowardly incident of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night. There is only winter session in this assembly, so there is a need for increased security arrangements here mostly during that time," CM Jairam Thakur said in a tweet.

According to reports, the Himachal government has flagged increasing cases related to terrorism modules and has increased vigilance and security in view of it.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had said that the continuous activation of terrorist modules in neighboring states and being caught with heavy weapons is worrying. The state has also increased surveillance regarding precautionary security. There will be additional guard posted on the borders of Himachal, News18 Hindi reported.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi party attacked the BJP after the incident. “Entire BJP is trying to save one goon (Tajinder Singh Bagga) and Khalistani left there (HP assembly with flags. Khalistani flags were put on the Legislative Assembly. How will a government that cannot save the Legislative Assembly save the people? This is a matter of respect for Himachal Pradesh. It is a matter of security of the country. The BJP government has completely failed," said AAP minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet.

