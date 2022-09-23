Khammam Murder Case: Man Kills Wife With Lethal Injection After She Gives Birth To Girl, Arrested

The police have cracked another case of murder using lethal injection in Khammam district months after a man poisoned his wife to death after she gave birth to a girl child in a private hospital.

The incident took place on July 30, officials said. According to the police, the accused Tejavath Biksham (42) is a native of Bodrayi Thanda in Dornakal Mandal of Mahabubabad district. He has been working as an operation theatre assistant in a private hospital in Khammam and staying in the Naidupeta locality. He married Sunitha alias Naveena (21) after his first wife Vijaya Kumari could not conceive children. He has been staying with the two wives under one roof, officials said.

Naveena gave birth to their first daughter on July 4, 2020. A year later, she was admitted to Sasibala Hospital after she complained of labour pains. She gave birth to another girl child on July 30, 2022. However, Naveena was found dead a day later prompting protests in front of the hospital by relatives over the suspicious death. They ended the protest after the hospital authorities agreed to pay some compensation.

Tejavath Biksham completed Naveena’s last rites in a hurried manner at Khammam itself despite requests from her parents requesting him to perform her last rites at their native village.

The hospital authorities suspected the sudden death and verified the CCTV footage of the ward in the hospital where she was shifted after giving birth to a baby girl in the operation theatre. They found that Biksham has been administering injections to Naveena who was on the bed with the newborn baby girl. They brought the issue to the notice of ACP Anjaneyulu. Based on the complaint lodged by Naveena’s mother Dharmasoth Lakshmi on September 1, 2022 the police took Biksham into custody. He admitted his crime during interrogation. He was arrested and sent to remand on September 3.

The incident is the second such case of killing using a poisonous injection in the district after a farmer was killed by a stranger whom he had offered a lift.

