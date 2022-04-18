Khargone: Minister Confirms First Death in Violence After Body of 30-yr-old Recovered | Top Highlights

The ripples of violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, where stones were pelted during clashes on the occasion of Ram Navami, continue to be felt even 10 days after the incident as the state reported the first death due to the violence. According to the police, 44 FIRs have been registered and 158 accused individuals have been arrested after the clashes. To keep a check on possible aftershocks, intense police patrolling was reported on the streets of Khargone and a curfew is in place even after daylight. The curfew, though, is relaxed from 10am to 12 noon every day to allow people to come out of their houses and buy basic necessities. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured that the government will take strict action against the perpetrators while the victims will be compensated by the state government.

Here is the latest on Khargone Violence:

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday confirmed the first death in the April 10 communal violence at Khargone and said the body of 30-year-old Ibarish Khan alias Saddam was identified at Indore’s MY Hospital on Sunday night. “The death is reported eight days later because the body was identified last night. His family had been searching for him since the Ram Navami procession violence on April 10. A murder case has been registered against 7-8 unidentified persons and further investigation is on." Madhya Pradesh Police have booked more than 150 people for raising slogans against Chouhan and calling Home Minister Narottam Mishra a terrorist during protests in Neemuch. Police said following the clashes in Khargone, members of MIC Neemuch gathered at the DSP’s office during which the provocative slogans were raised. The state government has reached out to Hasina Fakhroo and her family whose house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was demolished by the district administration in the Khaskhaswadi locality of Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone. The family was provided ration and options to rehabilitate them were explored. Meanwhile, there seems no stopping for Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s bulldozers in Madhya Pradesh as the government authorities demolished properties of those accused of violence and rioting in Ram navami in Barwani and Khargone districts. The central probe agencies are trying to establish whether Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence has any links with the recent violent incidents in Karauli and Khargone in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively during the Ram Navami processions. Sources in the security apparatus said the modus operandi of the recent brawls is very similar indicating a larger conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony in the country. They also said that the recent alleged attacks on the religious processions have been noticed in places where the both communities have been living since a long time.

