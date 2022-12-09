Killed for Refusing Sex 2nd Time, Stabbed After Late on Date: Tale of 2 Couple Scuffles from UP & Hyd

In two bizarre incidents, a man killed his wife while a woman stabbed her partner during a date. In the first case, a 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district strangled his wife when she refused have “sex twice at night". The other incident, however, happened in Hyderabad, where the woman stabbed her partner in the neck after the two had a fight.

The Amroha Case

The accused, Mohd Anwar, admitted to committing the crime in a video statement before the police. According to a report in The Times of India, Anwar woke up his wife on Monday for sex. After some time when he wanted to do it again, she refused.

Angered by her refusal, he strangled her to death with a rope. Anwar then packed her body and and dumped it 50km away from his home. Later, he filed a police complaint stating that his wife, who he has been married to for nine years, had gone missing.

Cops, however, found the body on Tuesday from a place near Ratupura village in Thakurdwara. After registering an FIR of murder at Thakurdwara police station, cops shared pictures of the body other police stations. When the details matched, with a missing complaint filed in Amroha, Moradabad Police called Anwar for identification. During the questioning, he admitted the murder.

Woman Stabs Partner

A man suffered a deep injury in the neck after his girlfriend, stabbed with a craft knife. The woman was arrested late on Wednesday night. The man, however, is out of danger, according to cops.

The two have been a relationship for six months and were supposed meet to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday. According to cops, the man did not turn up on time and later when he did, the woman refused to go with him.

Apparently, the boyfriend was drunk and had slapped the woman after a tiff.

“Accused, who had a craft knife with her, pulled it out and attacked her boyfriend. He suffered a deep gash on his neck and was taken to hospital by locals," cop told TOI. An attempt-to-murder case has been filed based on the victim’s complaint.

