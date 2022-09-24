Killed for Refusing to Provide 'Special Services' to Hotel Guests, Receptionist's Family Mourns 'Meritorious and Loving' Girl

Who knew it would be her first and last job, said the aunt of a murdered 19-year-old girl whose body was fished out of the Cheela canal in Rishikesh on Saturday, triggering anger among locals who attacked her alleged killers and vandalised the resort where she worked.

The girl worked as a receptionist at a resort in Bhogpur and was murdered for allegedly refusing to provide “special services" to the guests. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case and son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two of his employees have been arrested for allegedly killing her.

As public anger boils over in the state and beyond over the girl’s murder, the victim’s family, relatives and a large number of women gathered outside AIIMS, Rishikesh where an autopsy was conducted on the body. Her family and relatives remembered the 19-year-old as a bright student and disciplined girl.

Trying to hold back tears, the girl’s aunt said: “She was a meritorious student who scored 88% in Class 12. She was a disciplined and loving girl."

After schooling, the 19-year-old, who cannot be legally identified, completed a diploma course in hotel management and was tipped off about the vacancy at the resort near Rishikesh.

“Who knew it would be her first and also her last job," said another aunt, speaking to News18, adding that her niece was the youngest child of her parents. Her elder brother works in Delhi and the family manages with limited resources at home.

“My brother is a small-time farmer. The suffering of the family forced the young girl to work and earn," said the victim’s aunt. Despite dreaming of a good career, the 19-year-old opted for the receptionist’s job due to the financial situation at home.

She joined the resort on September 1 and was killed even before seeing her first pay cheque.

Killed for Refusing to Provide ‘Special Services’

Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar told the media on Saturday that the 19-year-old receptionist was being pressured by the resort owner to provide “special services" to guests.

A Facebook friend of the receptionist reportedly said that his friend was killed because she refused to have sex with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort. Before her body was found, the girl was reported missing by her parents after they could not find her in her room on Monday morning.

The Facebook friend reportedly said that the girl called him the night she was killed to tell him she was in trouble. According to reports, the victim had told her friend that the owner and the managers of the resort were mounting pressure on her to have sex with guests visiting the resort.

After 8:30 pm, her phone went unreachable. When after repeated attempts her Facebook friend could not connect to her, he called Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, who said she had gone to her room to sleep. The next day when he reportedly called Arya again, his phone was switched off. The friend then rang up Ankit, the resort’s manager, who said she was in gym. He then spoke to the resort’s chef who said he had not seen the girl that day.

Resort owner Pulkit Arya, the facility’s manager and assistant manager were arrested on Friday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Arya had faced action in 2016 for gaining admission to the Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course allegedly using “wrong means". He had also landed in trouble for violating Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 while accompanying controversial MLA Amanmani Tripathi.

Anger Among Locals

Pulkit Arya and the other two accused were attacked by an angry mob in a police car while being taken to a court in Kotdwar on Friday. The mob smashed the windowpanes of the car and roughed up the three men. Some women who were part of the mob demanded that the accused be hanged.

Locals in Bhogpur, where the resort is located, hurled stones at the building and broke its window panes in protest. In late-night action, the authorities started demolishing the resort, saying it was built illegally.

According to reports, a pickle factory near the resort owned by Arya caught fire on Saturday, raising doubts whether it was an attempt by the murder accused to destroy evidence.

Political Slugfest

With the arrest of a BJP leader’s son, the case took a political turn, with the opposition Congress staging protests and alleging that women were not safe in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand. PCC president Karan Mahra said the girl had gone missing on September 18 and the FIR was lodged four days later. “It shows the state government is not serious in its actions. Women are not safe in Uttarakhand," Mahra said.

“The action being taken by the state government is just an eyewash. The resort has been demolished only partially. It may also be an attempt to destroy evidence," said Pradesh Congress leader Garima Dhasauni said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said to be in the running for Congress president’s post, expressed grief over the murder of the resort employee and demanded speedy investigation by the state government. He described the incident as “highly condemnable and sad".

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an SIT, to be headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, to probe the girl’s murder.

