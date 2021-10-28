Kin of Kashmiri Students Arrested in UP for 'Cheering Pak's Cricket Win over India' Ask Govt to Forgive Them

Families of the three Kashmiri students who were arrested after allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in a T20 World Cup match and were purportedly heckled and manhandled outside an Agra court as per videos on social media are mournful, hundreds of kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh. And they want authorities to forgive the youngsters.

Mohammad Shaban Gania said on Thursday that his family is worried about their son Showkat Ahmad, one of the three arrested engineering students of Raja Balwant Singh College in Agra.

“I have no information on what he had posted but if he has erred, he should be forgiven and given a chance to correct himself. I appeal to the government to withdraw the case on the young students," Gania, a labourer, told News18 over the phone from Bandipora. The Ganias say they are very poor with a large family to support. Mohammad Shaban Gania said Showkat was the family’s sole hope to turn around their fate. “He is a meritorious student and has passed with good grades every year in college. He was set to join a reputed company and start a good career," he said.

Showkat, Arshad Yusuf and Inayat Altaf, the last two from Budgam, were arrested by police over social media posts. Yusuf and Inayat are in their third year of college, and Showkat is in his fourth.

“Those celebrating Pakistan’s victory will face sedition," a tweet posted on the official handle of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office said.

Bilal Ahmad Paul, the maternal uncle of Arshad Yusuf, said the boy was brought up by his mother in abject poverty. “The mother does menial jobs in the locality to support her family. They are very poor and sometimes relatives and local charitable organisation have to chip in," Paul said. He added that the family spoke to Arshad on Tuesday and “he told us they are fine and not to be worried. But how can we not worry? Some of my close relatives are on their way to Agra. We heard a student leader has hired a lawyer to fight their case," he said.

Nasir Kheuhami, a prominent student leader, said his organisation, J&K Students Association, has hired the services of noted lawyer Madhuvan Dutt — who is also a counsel for journalist Siddique Kappan, in jail facing sedition and terror charges — to fight their case. Besides, he said he wrote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to revoke the FIR against the three students.

“Kashmiri students pursuing civil engineering in Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College, Agra, who have been suspended by college authorities for uploading social media status, should be given a second chance and not penalised," he said.

There is nothing wrong in cheering for any team, said Kheuhami. “It is the right of an individual to cheer for the sports team or player he or she likes the most and the arbitrary action of the college authorities and of police against the Kashmiri students is totally unwarranted. But if they wrote any provocative thing on social media which hurt the sentiments of people, that is wrong and unjustified. They should have enjoyed the match with the true spirit of a sportsman," he said, adding that they are facing very harsh punishment and it will ruin their future and further alienate them.

Peoples Democratic Party president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti too was critical of the move to press charges against the students.

“Crackdown on Kashmiri students both within J&K & outside is reprehensible. Situation in J&K after two years of suppression should’ve been an eye opener for GOI & lead to course correction. BJPs pseudo patriotism disregards the idea of India. Release these students immediately," she tweeted.

As videos purportedly showing the three students in police custody getting attacked outside the Agra court by a group of lawyers spread, social media spaces in Kashmir began to critcise the UP government for “not protecting the trio".

“This disgusting act by so-called lawyers is condemnable, unacceptable. College authorities have already confirmed that the three Kashmiri students were not involved in any sloganeering. Still, they are being treated badly. Is there no justice for these innocent Kashmiris?" National Conference leader Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement.

A group of people had reached the college premises and alleged that pro-Pakistan slogans were being raised there. They lodged a complaint against the Kashmiri students, following which they were arrested, though the college administration has reportedly said it has instituted a probe.

The Agra incident comes close on the heels of two similar cases involving Kashmiri medical students who allegedly celebrated Pakistan’s victory in the cricket match in two separate colleges in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have pressed anti-terror charges against the wardens and unknown students. Both the cases are being investigated. The college administrations too have launched parallel probes. The services of a woman technician with a medical college in Rajouri, near Jammu, were terminated after she allegedly put up a social media post hailing Pakistan’s win on October 24.

