Home » News » India » Kolkata: BSF Foils Attempt to Smuggle 10.46-kg Silver into Bangladesh, 1 Arrested

Kolkata: BSF Foils Attempt to Smuggle 10.46-kg Silver into Bangladesh, 1 Arrested

Soldiers of BSF border outpost in Hakimpur acted on a tip-off. (Twitter: BSF_SOUTH BENGAL: KOLKATA)
Soldiers of BSF border outpost in Hakimpur acted on a tip-off. (Twitter: BSF_SOUTH BENGAL: KOLKATA)

After crossing the BSF duty line, the packets were to be handed over to a Bangladeshi smuggler Mohammad Asadullah in Bhadli village. He was to get Rs 3,000, Sardar told the personnel

Advertisement
Kamalika Sengupta| News18.com
Updated: April 05, 2022, 16:10 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the South Bengal Frontier on Monday thwarted a bid to smuggle 10.466-kg silver ornaments into Bangladesh.

Based on a tip-off, soldiers of 112 Battalion at BSF border outpost in Hakimpur, Sector Kolkata, raided a tin shed located outside Swaroopada village (border village) around 10.30pm. The smuggler, Mahid Sardar, 35, who was putting silver ornaments in small plastic packets, tried to flee, but was caught. The estimated value of the seized silver is Rs 5.02 lakh.

During interrogation, Sardar revealed he got the jewellery from smuggler Mustafa Dalal of Bithari village. After crossing the BSF duty line, the packets were to be handed over to a Bangladeshi smuggler Mohammad Asadullah in Bhadli village. He was to get Rs 3,000, Sardar told the personnel.

Advertisement

The smuggler and seized silver ornaments have been handed over to the customs office in Tentulia.

RELATED NEWS

Narayan Chand, commanding officer, 112 Battalion, said, “The operation was possible only because the jawans were alert."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Kamalika Sengupta Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisation in politics and defence. She has won UNICEF Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity and Bengal Government’s Sikshashree Award. She tweets at @KamalikaSengupt

first published: April 05, 2022, 16:06 IST