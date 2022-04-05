Kolkata: BSF Foils Attempt to Smuggle 10.46-kg Silver into Bangladesh, 1 Arrested

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the South Bengal Frontier on Monday thwarted a bid to smuggle 10.466-kg silver ornaments into Bangladesh.

Based on a tip-off, soldiers of 112 Battalion at BSF border outpost in Hakimpur, Sector Kolkata, raided a tin shed located outside Swaroopada village (border village) around 10.30pm. The smuggler, Mahid Sardar, 35, who was putting silver ornaments in small plastic packets, tried to flee, but was caught. The estimated value of the seized silver is Rs 5.02 lakh.

During interrogation, Sardar revealed he got the jewellery from smuggler Mustafa Dalal of Bithari village. After crossing the BSF duty line, the packets were to be handed over to a Bangladeshi smuggler Mohammad Asadullah in Bhadli village. He was to get Rs 3,000, Sardar told the personnel.

The smuggler and seized silver ornaments have been handed over to the customs office in Tentulia.

Narayan Chand, commanding officer, 112 Battalion, said, “The operation was possible only because the jawans were alert."

