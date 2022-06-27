Kolkata Couple Ends Life After Cancer Treatment Eats Into Savings, Family Refuses Help

In a tragic incident, a young couple in Kolkata ended their life allegedly due to financial distress after they were forced to close their business since the man was suffering from cancer.

The couple, who lived in an apartment in Kolkata’s Garia, was found dead at their home within hours of the police receiving an e-mail from them saying they were ending their life, cops said.

The purported suicide note by the couple said they were forced to close their business and were ending their life because of financial difficulties as the man was suffering from cancer but the woman’s family refused to support them since they could not accept their daughter’s relationship.

It was later learned that the man had lost his job after being seriously injured in a road accident. He had previously worked for a central investigating agency but was later diagnosed with leukemia. The woman worked in a salon and started living with the man against the consent of her family. Later, the two of them got married. However, the treatment cost of cancer ate up their savings and they were left with a debt of almost Rs 25 lakh.

The couple sent their belongings to the man’s friend and even asked for their bodies to be handed over to him. “They were fighting cancer. They had a lot of debt to repay. Their family did not stand with them. That’s why I want to use my friend’s assets in the fight against cancer," he said.

With permission from the police, the couple’s friend said he wanted to sell their belongings and hand over the money to an organisation that works for cancer patients. “Let those who have not been able to defeat cancer at least be able to continue the fight against cancer," he said.

