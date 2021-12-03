Kolkata Fatafat Result 2021: What is Kolkata Fatafat? Check Winning Numbers for December 3 Games

Kolkata Fatafat is a lottery game where participants guess the winning numbers. It is played in the form of the Satta Matka style where the winner is the person who guesses the correct number after placing their guesses. Everyday between Monday and Saturday a parcitipant get a chance to try their luck by playing the game 8 times a day, while on Sunday one can play for 4 times. One of the most popular game of the region, Kolkata Fatafat can be played by logging in to the official website, www.kolkataff.com.

HOW TO PLAY KOLKATA FF?

Kolkata FF is a game of pure luck where a participant guesses the winning number. To earn money, participant has to win one out of the eight series. The winning amount varies from player to player. But like other lottery, it is important for those trying their luck to be aware of the risk factors involved in it. One must be aware of the pros and cons of the game before putting in their hard earned money.

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE IN KOLKATA FF GAME?

Kolkata Fatafat game is played within the Kolkata city, so those who wish to try their luck must be present in Kolkata.

DIFFERENT TYPES OF KOLKATA FATAFAT FF GAME

The Kolkata FF games is played in three types: Single, Jodi and Patti. One can log in to official site www.kolkataff.com for further details and to check the winning numbers

WHAT IS THE WINNING AMOUNT?

According to the official website of Kolkata FF, the winning amount varies. Those interested can participate by placing minimum bet between Rs 5 to Rs 10. The winner have a chance to win upto Rs 1 crore. There can be multiple winners in the game

>Check the minimum bid price and the winning amount below:

Rs. 100 Single: Winning amount can be Rs. 900

Rs. 100 on Patti: Winning amount Rs. 10,000

Rs. 100 on Jodi: Winning amount can be Rs. 8,100

HOW TO CHECK RESULT ONLINE?

You can check result by visiting official website, www.kolkataff.com

KOLKATA FATAFAT RESULTS TIME

The game is played in 8 round (bazi) from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. Check the game timings below:

FIRST BAZI: 10:03 am

SECOND BAZI: 11:33 am

THIRD BAZI: 01:03 pm

FOURTH BAZI: 02:33 pm

FIFTH BAZI: 04:03 pm

SIXTH BAZI 05:33 pm

SEVENTH BAZI: 07:03 pm

EIGHT BAZI: 08:33 pm

WINNING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 3, 2021

FIRST BAZI: 188 and 7

SECOND BAZI: 578 and 0

THIRD BAZI: 235 and 0

FOURTH BAZI: 467 and 7

FIFTH BAZI: 569 and 0

SIXTH BAZI: 266 and 4

SEVENTH BAZI: To be announced

EIGHT BAZI: To be announced

The guessing game is operated by Kolkata FF city authorities. It is also available on Facebook, YouTube. Those interested can visit the official site and check details to join via Whatsapp platform.

