Kolkata: From Jorasanko to Red Road, Durga Puja Rally to Mark UNESCO Heritage Honour Tomorrow

Durga Puja, now listed as an ‘intangible cultural heritage of humanity’ by UNESCO, will be even more special this year. To mark the occasion, a massive rally is being held from the iconic Jorasanko Thakurbari to Red Road on Thursday. Transformed into a site fit for a carnival, Kolkata’s busiest road now bears a festive look with large stages, a Durga idol and posters. The rally is being seen as the beginning of puja festivities in the state.

Over 2,500 committees from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Salt Lake are expected to take part in the puja rally. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading the show, where people from different walks of life will come together. The state government has given a grant of Rs 60,000 each to all puja committees along with partial waiver in power bills.

‘Forum for Durgotsab’ will also be participating in the rally. “It is a historical occasion and a huge honour for the state," said Saswata Basu, secretary of ‘Forum for Durgotsab’.

The districts have been asked to have a reasonable presence of beneficiaries of ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and women belonging to self help groups. Around 500 to 750 female representatives can take part in the rally. The committees have been allowed to use their own banners for the ‘padyatra’ and 100 Lok Prasar artistes from a district can also join the programme.

Three stages have been set up for the programme: one main stage for chief minister, ministers and UNESCO members, one for performing artistes and another for members of Forum for Durgotsab and other dignitaries.

Over 10 LED screens have been erected at Esplanade area with seating arrangement for 12,000 people.

Banerjee said, “It’s going to be a big affair as UNESCO people will be there, we will all thank them. Every club is also gearing up for the rally in their own way. From ‘dhaki’ (drummers) to potters of Kumartuli, all will be there for the mega show."

The UNESCO representatives have already arrived in Kolkata and are excited about the rally. The state government has made an effort to showcase West Bengal’s rich cultural heritage through Durga Puja.

