West Bengal IPS Officer Who Fought With Sundarban Pirates in Water to Get Gallantry Award

IPS officer Arijit Sinha, who fought and nabbed pirates in River Malta in 2017, will be given the state gallantry award.

In 2017, Sinha was posted as the additional superintendent of police in East South 24 Parganas. On receiving an input that pirates from Bangladesh were coming from the Sundarban region, he planned a midnight operation.

Amid a gunbattle, the pirates jumped into the river, and Sinha too followed. The team, led by Sinha, chased the pirates in a speed boat for 40 minutes and caught seven of them.

Sinha carried out a similar operation in Jharkali.

This week, Sinha was informed that he would receive the gallantry award for his bravery.

Sinha, who is now the deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Kolkata, told News18: “It feels great. This recognition is for our team. I am thankful to all."

People of Sunderbans are happy that Sinha will receive the award for his heroic deed.

