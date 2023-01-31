A 47-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Garfa area in West Bengal’s Kolkata during a video call with his wife, who was in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city. The incident took place on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Prasun Banerjee, an official of a private bank.

As per media reports, Banerjee was alone at his apartment at the time of the incident and used a rope to hang himself from the ceiling. According to the police, “family issues" seemed to be the reason behind this.

His wife told the police that she was on a video call with Banerjee when he threatened to kill himself. At around 3.15 am, she called the police, who immediately reached his flat but it was too late by then. Police have recovered a suicide note from his room.

Times of India quoted a police officer as saying, “He was on a video call with his wife for several minutes before he committed the act. Our team brought down his body after breaking open the door, which was bolted from the inside, and took him to MR Bangur Hospital. Banerjee was declared dead at 5:35 am. We found a suicide note. We learnt from his relatives and friends that he was under tremendous mental pressure over personal and family issues."

Banerjee, posted as a manager in the bank, was transferred to Kolkata from Ahmedabad 10 months ago, while his wife and two minor daughters stayed back in the Gujarat city. “We are probing whether concern about their studies — one of the girls will soon be appearing for her board examination — had led the parents to live separately," an investigating officer was quoted as saying by TOI.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have reached out to the NGO Lifeline Foundation to spread awareness about mental health among the people. “Life is precious. Let failures be stepping stones to success. Do not give up! #reach out #emotionalsupport. 10am to 10pm. All 365 days. Call +919088030303, +913340447437," the Kolkata Police posted it on its social media pages.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

