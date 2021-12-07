Kolkata Police To Implement Gender Sensitisation Campaign For Cab, Taxi Drivers

The Kolkata Traffic Police is implementing a gender sensitisation initiative for drivers to ensure that women in the city may ride safely in app-based cabs and taxis even at night. Officers of Kolkata Traffic Police’s South East Guard will be responsible for rolling out the initiative dubbed as the “This Car Respects Women" campaign. It is expected to train 12,500 app-based cab, bus, and car drivers. The primary goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of crimes committed against female passengers.

Additionally, cabs with stickers with ‘This Car Respects Women’ given by Kolkata Traffic Police will be a part of this initiative of the State Transport Department and Kolkata Police. This sticker and a certificate will be handed to the drivers that successfully undertake the training. They will paste the sticker on the windshield of their vehicles. The initiative comes in light of several app-cab drivers misbehaving with female passengers in the last couple of years.

According to The Times of India, the training will cover topics such as sexual harassment and violence against women on public transportation, as well as how to appropriately interact with female passengers. Drivers will have to undertake two sessions that will last up to 75 minutes each. A senior officer opines that such training programmes will also be taken up in the future at other traffic guards “The drivers will be trained how to behave properly with women passengers." He added, “After training the app-cab drivers, we are also planning to train bus conductors."

Reports suggest that officers are hiring psychiatrists, college lecturers, and gender experts to lead these sessions. The training will be funded by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Nirbhaya Fund. On Tuesday, Indrajyoti Sengupta, a motivational speaker affiliated with the KP Pronam Initiative, will deliver the inaugural session at the South East Guard.

