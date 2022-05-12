Kolkata: Three Years After Tunneling Fiasco, Fresh Cracks Develop in Several Houses of Bowbazar Due to Metro Work

In what looked like a re-run of the underground metro railway tunneling horror in Kolkata, several houses at Durga Pituri Lane in the Bowbazar area witnessed fresh cracks late Wednesday night, leading to panic among residents of the area.

While some residents have evacuated their houses for safety, others have decided to stay put until metro authorities shift them to safer locations

The fresh cracks are said to be a result of the ongoing metro work and have brought back horrors of the large scale cracks and house collapses in the locality in August-September, 2019 due to underground tunnel construction of the East West Metro corridor.

Many residents, who were shifted out of their houses due to the cracks and collapses by metro authorities back in 2019 have still not been able to return home

Officials of the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) and Bowbazar police have started moving people living critical areas of the buildings to safety.

Preliminary inspection of the under-construction tunnel has revealed that the volume of water at the underground aquifer, water from which gushed inside the tunnel in August 2019, has considerably gone up due to the heavy rains the city received in the past two days that may have upset the balance of earth around which construction work is in progress.

The tunnel boring machine, Chandi, which got stuck underneath the ground after the 2019 accident, was extracted in February this year.

While KMRC is yet to officially state the possible reason for the fresh cracks in buildings, company engineers are currently present at the spot and inspecting the extent of damage.

