Kolkata Twin Murder Case: Gypsy, a Police Dog, Tracked Killers' Scent to Railway Station Near Crime Scene

In the Gariahat high-profile twin murder case, an eight-year-old German Shepherd named Gypsy provided police with the first lead on the identification of the killers.

Gypsy is a member of Kolkata Police Dog Squad. The dog’s behaviour led Kolkata Police detectives to first learn that the culprits had escaped from Ballygunge station after the murders, which took place on Kakulia Road in Gariahat on October 17.

According to Kolkata Police, Gypsy is an expert in tracking down murder criminals.

Gypsy’s role in the twin murders

Advertisement

According to Kolkata police sources, this dog was brought to the spot on October 18. It gave the first lead to police by sniffing a blood-stained handkerchief.

Gypsy sniffed around crime scene on the second and third floors of a house on Kakulia Road. After searching for the killer, the dog ran for over half a kilometre from Kakulia Road and reached nearby Ballygunge station.

It was accompanied by handler Mohan Mandal. Gypsy then down to the station and sat at a spot in the middle of platforms 1 and 2.

Police said this led them to investigate whether the culprits left from the station after the murders. From Ballygunge station, you can go to Sealdah and other places in South 24 Parganas and Budge Budge.

Police identified were then able to identify the accused as Mithu Haldar and other accused by looking at footage from CCTV cameras at Ballygunge station, adjoining Fern Road and multiple shops adjacent to Bijan Setu. Haldar, the main accused, was arrested from Diamond Harbour.

Who is Gypsy

This female German Shepherd was commissioned to the dog squad in 2015 at the age of two, said an official of Kolkata Police Dog Squad. It earlier trained at BSF in Gwalior from the age of six months.

Advertisement

From high-density explosives to ground drills, this German Shepherd specialises in differentiating odours. At present, the dog squad has 38 trained dogs out of total of 48 sanctioned posts. In April, 10 new Labradors were added to the squad. Dogs of breeds such as German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Rottweiler, Dobermann, Beagle and Golden Retriever are included in the squad.

The case

Advertisement

On October 17, bodies of I-T officer Subir Chaki and his driver Rabin Mandal were found in a bloody condition inside a three-storey house on Kakulia Road. Chaki’s family told police that he had come to the house to sell it. But Kolkata Police were not clear who the culprits were in the beginning. They found a blood-stained handkerchief at the scene on the day after the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.