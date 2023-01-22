Kolkata Woman Dies After Fall from Roof of Sister’s Apartment, Had Quit Air Hostess Job 2 Months Ago: Police

A 27-year-old woman who recently quit her job as an air hostess reportedly jumped off from the fourth floor of her sister’s apartment in Kolkata on Saturday over “lack of regular work". She later died in the hospital where she was receiving treatment, according to the police.

According to ANI, Debopriya Biswas jumped off the roof of her sister’s house yesterday and was immediately moved to SSKM Medical College & Hospital where she died.

Debopriya reportedly quit her job as an air hostess just two months ago and was staying at her sister’s house in Kolkata. Police suspect that it may be a case of suicide, but have not confirmed the cause of death as yet. “A probe is underway. We are told that she quit her job and was depressed."

Advertisement

“During the inquiry, it was known from the victim’s family that she was suffering from depression and mental problems for a long time due to lack of regular work for the last two years," police told ANI.

Read all the Latest India News here