Konkan Railway Completes Mission 100% Electrification, South Central Railway Electrifies 163-km of Rail Lines in Andhra Pradesh

The Konkan Railway Corporation on Tuesday said it has completed electrification on its entire 741-kilometre route between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka. Electrification will bring about savings of Rs 150 crore on fuel, reduced dependence on diesel, besides ensuring seamless and pollution-free operations, a release by Konkan Railway said. “100% electrification of Konkan Railway completed today. #RailElectrification," tweeted Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

Railway Budget 2021 also highlighted the national transporter’s plan for 100% electrification of the broad gauge network by December 2023.

The Konkan Railway connects Mumbai with Mangalore. The 741-kilometre line passes through Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka along the western coast.

“The Commissioner of Railway Safety’s (CRS) inspection of the last section between Ratnagiri and Thivim was carried out on March 24 and authorisation was obtained on March 28. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route was successfully held in six phases starting from March 2020," the release said. It said the foundation stone of the electrification project was laid in November 2015 and the total cost stood at Rs 1,287 crore, the work having been completed despite issues like difficult terrain, extreme monsoons and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Train operations with electrical traction will be implemented on the route in a phased manner, the KR releases said.

SOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAY COMPLETES ELECTRIFICATION OF 163 KMS LINE

In yet another development, the South Central Railway (SCR) completed the electrification of 163 kms railway lines on various sections in Andhra Pradesh, giving a boost to the ‘Mission Electrification of Indian Railways.’ In a press release SCR spokesperson CH Rakesh said that the electrified sections are Kadiri Tummanam gutta (53.30 route km), Pakala Kalikiri (55.80 km) and Dhone Kurnool City (54.20 km).

MISSION 100% ELECTRIFICATION

Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to achieve the ‘Mission 100% Electrification - Moving towards net Zero Carbon Emission’ plan. In June last year, the railways had said that the network’s electrification, which is environment friendly and reduces pollution, has increased nearly ten times since 2014.

“The Indian Railways (IR) is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a ‘net zero carbon emitter’ before 2030. “Capturing the economic benefits of electric traction in an accelerated manner, the railways has planned to electrify balance Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December, 2023 to achieve 100 per cent electrification of BG routes. Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights recreate the train itself into a travel mode that’s kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

