A Mathura court will give its verdict in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case in which petitioners are seeking the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and also the removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque built there.

In one of the multiple pleas filed before the court, the petitioners had requested the court to demolish the Idgah built on the trust’s land declaring it as illegal and hand over the entire land to the de-facto owner, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman.

The petition also sought excavation of the disputed site under the supervision of the court, saying that an inquiry report of the excavation should be submitted.

The hearing in this case in Mathura’s Sessions Court ended on May 6.

Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri along with six others had first filed a claim in the case in the court of a civil judge last year. The Sunni Central Waqf Board, Shahi Idgah Mosque, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan were made respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, amid the Gyanvapi mosque survey row, a local court in Mathura on Wednesday agreed to hear a similar plea, seeking videography of the Shahi Idgah mosque.

