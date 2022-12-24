Krishna Janmabhoomi Row: Mathura Court Orders Survey Of Shahi Idgah Mosque, ASI To Start Process in Jan

A Mathura court on Saturday ordered an official survey of Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura. The next date of hearing has been set at January 20, 2023. The survey will be carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India after January 2.

The order was passed by the court based on a lawsuit filed by Vishnu Gupta from Hindu Sena. The petitioners claimed the Shahi Idgah mosque was allegedly built on Krishna Janmabhoomi, or the birthplace of Lord Krishna, on orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

The petitioner also challenged the agreement made between the Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Idgah in the year 1968 and called it “illegal".

Advertisement

What Is The Dispute About?

According to the petitioners, the 13.37 acres of land belong to the deity Lord Krishna Virajman. Several reports say the mosque was reportedly built on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

The petitioners have also sought excavation of the disputed site under the supervision of the court, saying that an inquiry report of the excavation should be submitted.

On May 12, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.

What Is The The 1968 Agreement Between Hindus And Muslims?

Yet another contention is the 1968 settlement between the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh, the temple management authority, and Shahi Idgah Masjid Trust as part of which the temple authority had conceded the portion of land to the Idgah.

The petitioners have alleged that the settlement had no legal validity because the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title of the place, was not party to it. Thus, the court should order transfer of the land on which the mosque was built to the deity, the petitioners have said.

Read all the Latest India News here