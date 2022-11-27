K'taka: 4 Girls Die After Losing Balance, Falling into Kitwad Falls While Taking Selfie; One Rescued

Four girl students died after they slipped and fell into the Kitwad Falls near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border while allegedly taking a selfie on Saturday.

The girls were a part of a 40-student trip from a madrasa at Kamat Galli in Belagavi, according to The Times of India. The trip reached the falls, when five girls went further up to click photographs, and reportedly lost their balance and plunged into the flowing water.

According to sources, none of them knew how to swim. Hearing their screams, some locals rushed to the spot and managed to save one of the girls.

The sole survivor of the incident was shifted to a private hospital and is currently out of danger, the police said, according to TOI. The other four were declared dead at the nearby hospital they were rushed into.

A large crowd of people gathered on the site post the accident, and the police have deployed additional forces as a precautionary measure. A case has been reported at Chandgad police station.

