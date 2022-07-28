Karnataka BJP Worker's Murder: Won't Spare Culprits, Says CM Bommai, Cancels Govt Anniversary Event; Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to Meet Family Today

In the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled events organised to mark his government’s one year in office on Thursday.

Bommai, in a hurriedly called press conference at his residence at midnight, announced about the cancellation of an official event at Vidhana Soudha, and ‘Janotsava’, a mega rally at Doddaballapur that was scheduled to be attended by BJP national President J P Nadda and apologised to those who worked on the event.

The killing of Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, led to tensions in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.

The mother of the deceased called for action against the culprits and said that they should be hanged. “I’m not well. His father is also a heart patient. He was our only son and planned to build a home for us. Now, who’ll build it?… Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," she told news agency ANI.

All about the killing of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettar:

• Praveen Nettar was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night. A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, he was murdered when he was heading home after closing his shop.

• Following the killing, tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported. The BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters had turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers.

• Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the “heinous act" will be arrested soon and be punished as per law. Home Minister Arga Jnanendra said, the area where the incident took place is close to Kerala border and police are making special efforts to nab the culprits by establishing contact with senior officials of Kerala Police.

• Bommai, noting that the killing is part of a conspiracy by anti-national and terrorist forces to “disturb peace, sow the seeds of hatred among people, and thereby create a communal rift in the country," said such incidents have taken places in other states too and it is a “pan-India conspiracy."

• Union Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the killing and said organisations such as the PFI intentionally commit such crimes to create communal tension.

• The body of the deceased BJP worker was taken in a procession in an ambulance to Nettaru by activists of Sangh organisations. The last rites of the youth leader were performed at his native place Nettaru.

• Before the last rites, hundreds of young activists belonging to various Hindu organisations gathered at Bellare shouting slogans “we want justice", and also expressed anger against the administration.

• Police had to resort to lathi charge on unruly mob following instances of stone pelting. The crowd also gheraoed Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Sunil Kumar, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who reached the spot to pay their final respects.

• Angry youth even tried to topple a car, which reportedly belonged to Kateel. However, following intervention of senior leaders, they fled the place after puncturing the tyres of a car. Security has been beefed up across the communally sensitive district following the murder.

• The incident has threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation to the killing of a youth belonging to minority community in the same locality recently.

