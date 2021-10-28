K'taka Covid-19 Panel Dismisses Lockdown Rumours Amid Detection of New Variant AY 4.2 Cases

Karnataka health authorities have said there is no need to panic on the detection of two cases of new Covid-19 variant AY 4.2 in Bengaluru and ruled out media reports claiming that state government is mulling to impose another lockdown to curb the spread of the infection. The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has called such reports “unfounded and unrealistic" and said the source of such reports “that tried to spread panic" in the last two days was yet to be known.

Speaking to The Indian Express, TAC Chairman Dr M K Sudarshan said, “Reports of TAC recommending another lockdown in Karnataka due to the discovery of AY 4.2 sub-lineage cases are unfounded and unrealistic. It may be recalled that a lockdown was recommended last time when the state was reporting nearly 50,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on a daily basis. The number has been below 350 for the last two days."

Confirming that two cases of AY 4.2 sub-lineage of the Delta variant were detected in Bengaluru, Sudarshan said, “Of the 17 such cases identified after genomic sequencing across India, two were from the BBMP (municipal limits of Bengaluru) area. Both these patients and all their contacts have recovered from the infection."

The TAC Chairman also noted that parents “should not be scared" for sending children to schools after reading such “baseless" media reports. “We (TAC) have been continuously monitoring the pandemic situation in the state. The average test positivity rate (TPR) across all age groups in the state has been around 0.3 per cent at present. For schoolchildren in particular, the same is at 0.13 per cent," The Indian Express quoted him saying.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, both cases were found in people aged 23 and 43 in July.

Karnataka Health Commissioner D Randeep has said the technical advisory committee has discussed in detail on the spread of AY 4.2 variant. The number of infected persons are less. The spread of new virus is more in UK, Russia and Israel, he said.

But, the rate of spread in Karnataka and Bengaluru is less. During the second wave Delta variant was stronger. Now, there is no fear of spread of AY 4.1 virus, he explained.

The investigation of new variant is underway. Further investigation is required. There is no clarity as such on ground that the new variant could spread faster than Delta variant. This variant has not found in any containment zone. There is no clarity on the new variant causing third wave, he maintained.

Genomic sequencing is being conducted normally. Now, 10 per cent genomic sequencing is conducted, it will be increased as per the advice of experts. In case of spread of AY 4.2 is more, strict action will be implemented.

The department has decided to initiate measures of isolation, testing, containment in case of spike. The existing rules and guidelines will be followed as there are lesser cases of Covid and rate of infection is also low, he explained.

In its latest guidelines for international arrivals, the Karnataka government has said all travelers should have negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. “The test report has to be uploaded on a portal called Air Suvidha. Other than that there are no restrictions like quarantining people," Randeep said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar said, “The third wave which is found in foreign countries is going to arrive here also. With preventive measures we can stop it effectively. The government is ready to face the situation in case of third wave. People should cooperate and do not show negligence, which will lead to disasters. Now days, people are showing casual attitude as the Covid rate is low. This is not a good development. Those who got first dose of vaccine, should get the other one also."

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 282 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,86,835 and 38,037, the health department said. The day also saw 349 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,40,339. Active coronavirus cases stood at 8,430, a department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 142 new cases and six deaths, it said.

