A Hindu outfit, Jai Chatrapathi Shivaji Sena threatened to stage protest against the “illegal" naming of the Tipu Circle in Karnataka’s Yadgiri district after Tipu Sultan.

The Sena demanded the name to be changed and warned the Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Corporation “consequences" if it wasn’t done.

“The district deputy commissioner and the municipal commissioner should themselves arrive at the spot and clear the nameboard. If they don’t, Hindu activists will do it and the district administration will be responsible for the fallout," it said.

The naming is a violation of court’s order, and the city authorities haven’t taken any step to change it. Due to this in action, we will start a protest from Gandhi Chowk on February 27," Parasurama Shegurakar, District President of Jai Shivaji Chatrapathi Sena said.

Advertisement

According to the organization, in 1996, junction on Hattikuni Road was named Mohammed Abdul Kalam Azad Circle, but the name was changed unanimously by the civic body in 2010 as Tipu Sultan Circle. A poster of Tipu Sultan and a flag have also been placed there recently.

Reacting to this, the Tipu Sultan United Front said that this was a “political gimmick" and they would file a complaint against those who oppose the circle’s name.

“This has been done for political reasons. There are other issues also to focus on for political reasons. Don’t do such cheap politics and hurt another religion. Don’t spoil the atmosphere", Abdul Karim, leader of Tipu Sultan United Front said.

Due to the issue gaining heat, the district administration imposed Section 144 from 6 am till 11 pm on Monday to avoid any sort of untoward incidents.

Earlier in the November, the district witnessed a row over renaming of Tipu Sultan circle after Veer Savarkar from Hindu Outfits.

Read all the Latest India News here