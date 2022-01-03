K'taka Sees 241% Surge in Infections, Maharashtra Cases Jump 29% | India's Sudden, Quick Covid Spike in Numbers

Covid-19 cases are rising unabated across India as Omicron spreads raipdly, fuelling speculations of an emerging third wave of infections. Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,877 Covid-19 cases, a jump of 29% from the previous day (9,170), while Karnataka witnessed a whopping surge of 241 per cent in the number of reported Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the state logged 1,187 Covid cases. Delhi on Sunday recorded 3,194 Covid-19 cases and one death while the positivity rate stood at 4.59%.

>Here’s an overview of states with high cases:

Advertisement

>Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been reporting a constant surge in cases for the last two weeks. The state on Sunday recorded nine fatalities. The active cases surged to 42,024, while Mumbai’s count touched 29,819—a whopping 1,300% jump from December 20 (2,061). Mumbai also saw 503 hospitalisations on Sunday, up from 389 on Saturday and 497 on Friday, The Times of India reported. Out of 503 hospitalisations, 56 patients had to be started on oxygen support.

Mumbai logged 7,792 infections on Sunday, an increase of 26% over the 6,186 cases on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Omicron tally in Maha stands at 510 in the state with 50 new infections. Mumbai and Thane reported a new case each, and Pune confirmed 36 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad reported eight.

>Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday logged 1,187 Covid cases, with a total number of active cases in the state is 10,292, of which 8,671 are in the Bengaluru Urban district alone. Karnataka also reported six deaths, three from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada. The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban, which contributed 923 infections and three deaths. Other districts too registered fresh cases, including 63 in Dakshina Kannada, 54 in Udupi, 20 in Mysuru, 12 each in Belagavi, Tumakuru and Kodagu and 10 in Mandya. The state’s positivity rate for the day was 1.08 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.5 per cent. The state government has been urging residents to ensure that Covid protocols are followed in public places, including malls, wedding halls, and so on.

>Also Read: Delhi Reports More Covid-19 Cases in First Two Days of New Year Than Between August & November

Advertisement

>Delhi

In just the first two days of January, Delhi has reported more coronavirus cases than recorded between August and November, as per official data. On Monday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged residents to not panic and assured them that there are enough oxygen beds as hospitalisations were low. Delhi on Sunday recorded 3,194 Covid-19 cases and one death while the positivity rate stood at 4.59%. The national capital has registered 5,910 Covid-19 cases since January 1.

Sunday saw the highest single-day rise in Covid cases since May 20 and it was 17 per cent higher than the 2,716 infections registered a day before. Experts believe that a large number of the new cases have been caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Advertisement

“A new variant fuels a new wave of infections. We saw the Delta variant dominate during the second wave and it accounted for up to 70 per cent of the total cases," said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the Community Medicine Department, Safdarjung Hospital told PTI.

>Gujarat

Advertisement

Gujarat on Sunday reported 968 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,33,769. With one fatality in the Valsad district, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,120. On Saturday, Gujarat had reported 1,069 cases, the highest in the last seven months. Ahmedabad city reported 396 fresh cases.On Saturday, 23 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported along with 11 recoveries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.