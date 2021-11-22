K'taka Surgeon Convinces Family to Marry Muslim Lover, But Religious Activists Warn Her 'in Detail'

A 23-year-old surgeon from a Hindu family was in for a surprise when her parents approved of her relationship with her Muslim classmate. The families decided to get their children married on November 29. However, their personal matter soon became public, with the wedding invite going viral on social media, and religious activists warning the woman “in detail" about the problems she could face post the inter-religious wedding".

Pro-Hindu activists tried convincing the family of the woman, who belong to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada, to not marry their “educated daughter" into a Muslim family from Kerala’s Kannur. But, the parents clearly pushed the thought aside, saying that they have met the man’s family and are happy about how well-cultured they are.

“They are good people. They have no issue with the religion. They have clearly stated that our daughter need not convert, and can follow her religion. The man, Dr Jafar, is also well behaved. We have no issues with this wedding. In fact, we are happily preparing for our daughter’s wedding," said Mr Mohan, father of the bride. The woman, Dr Megha is their only daughter.

The wedding was to take place at The Arabian Beach Resort at Payambalam, Kannur, Kerala. After multiple failed attempts by several “pro-Hindu leaders" to convince the bride and her family to opt out of wedding, Sri Rajashekharananda Swamiji, a seer of Sri Vajradehi Mutt visited them and spoke for an hour to Dr Megha and her parents.

“We have explained in detail the problems she may face if she marries a man from a different religion. We have given her several examples of the women who suffered because of similar wrong decisions. She seems to have agreed to what we said," said the seer.

The wedding is now postponed, but not called off. Apparently, the families have decided to conduct the wedding on a different day. The parents are in complete support of their daughter’s decision.

