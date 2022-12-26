K’taka’s New Year Covid Curbs; Mock Drill Across States Tomorrow to Check Preparedness | Key Points

The Karnataka government on Monday made the use of masks mandatory at cinema theatres and educational institutions in the wake of sudden rise in Covid-19 cases globally. It also asked sections of population including the elders to avoid crowded gatherings.

The state government also mandated two doses of Covid vaccination at bars, restaurants and pubs, which will operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year, celebrations for which should end by 1 am on January 1.

Meanwhile, a mock drill will be held on Tuesday across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to Covid-19, following an advisory by the Centre.

The exercise will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities (covering all districts), capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday stressed on the importance of preventing an infodemic and sharing only authentic and verified information on Covid-19. He urged doctors to educate the public on various aspects of the disease and its prevention and management.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that in all states and UTs, requisite public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies.

Here are top updates on Covid-19 in India:

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Safdarjung Hospital to take stock of the mock drill.

Mandaviya on Monday said that while it is important to be on the alert and follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on the disease.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday activated the administrative machinery to test Covid preparedness and management, including conduct of mock drills at medical colleges and hospitals across the state, after two fresh cases were reported from Unnao and Agra.

The Delhi government on Monday approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Delhi government officials on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries, the authorities said.

A British national and an Indian coming from abroad were suspected to be infected with Covid-19 following a rapid antigen test at the Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport in Kolkata. The British woman (42) has been shifted to an isolation ward of the state-run hospital.

Several Delhi government school teachers during the coming winter vacation will be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to ensure people there follow Covid-appropriate protocols.

India saw a single-day rise of 196 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have marginally increased to 3,428, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore.

