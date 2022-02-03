Lab Technician from Amravati Gets 10-year RI for Taking Swab from Woman's Private Parts for Covid Test

A lab technician from Maharashtra’s Amravati, who took a swab sample from a woman’s private parts pretending it was for a Covid-19 test, has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. A local court was hearing the matter and pronounced the sentence after 17 months. The man was arrested on July 30, 2020, on charges of rape.

Swab samples for Covid-19 tests are only taken from a person’s nose and throat, but the convict convinced the complainant that she needed to undergo further testing.

A mall employee in Amravati, Maharashtra, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After this, all employees of the mall were asked to undergo testing at the trauma care centre in Vadnera.

After all employees underwent testing, the lab technician asked a female employee, the complainant, that her report was positive and she would have to report to the lab for further testing. He said for this test, he will have to take a swab from her private parts.

The woman became suspicious and related the incident to her brother, who talked to a doctor who confirmed there was no such test required for Covid-19.

Following this, the woman went to Vadnera police station and lodged a complaint on the basis of which a case was registered against the lab technician. Police arrested the accused after public outrage over the matter.

The Amravati district court heard the case and pronounced the sentence after 17 months. A total of 12 witnesses appeared before the court in this case. After hearing both parties, the court found the accused guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 376 (rape).

